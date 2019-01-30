Menu
Conor McGregor shows off plans for his new yacht.
Problem with McGregor’s $5.5m yacht

by Nick Howson
30th Jan 2019 12:30 PM

Conor McGregor bragged about his new $5.47 million, Muhammad Ali-inspired luxury yacht.

But the name of the boxing legend was embarrassingly spelt wrong in the brochure for his latest toy.

The UFC superstar has been inactive since his October defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He and Nurmagomedov have been fined and issued suspensions over their post-fight brawl in October.

McGregor has at least got the dream of his new boat to keep him going.

A video on Instagram documents the Irishman flicking through a prospectus of his new Prestige 750, which the front page shows was built specifically for him, The Sun reports.

Subsequent pages show various images of the yacht, including an internal layout of the 41kg vehicle, which is 20m long and has four cabins on board.

The final page show includes a quote from Ali - although the legendary American boxer's name is spelt "Mohammad". It should be Muhammad.

Taken from a news conference in 1984, the quote read: "He who is not courageous enough to take risk will accomplish nothing in life."

 

Whoops.

 

Forbes estimate the former two-weight UFC world champion McGregor is worth $136.7 million - and he makes no secret of his vast fortune.

Floyd Mayweather was top of the table, with McGregor in fourth behind footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He regularly uses social media to show off his wealth, which includes posting a photo of his Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which is worth about $620,000.

 

McGregor shows off the plans.

 

The yacht will cost him $5.47 million.

 

The luxury vessel is 20m long and has four cabins on board.

 

McGregor, who recently become a dad for the second time, used social media to hail Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday.

Tweeting after United's 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal, he wrote: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a special man! The Man United Super Sub. Player AND Manager. Insane!

"You can feel the passion he has for his club and it's history. Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years.

"Past and present! Wow!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

