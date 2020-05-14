Elyse dives into Byron Bay reno project

It’s been just over a year since the move to Byron Bay, and now model Elyse Knowles and her builder boyfriend Josh Barker have splashed out on a beach house.

It's been just over a year since the move to Byron Bay, and now model Elyse Knowles and her builder boyfriend Josh Barker have splashed out on a 1960s beach house.

They've secured a renovation project, about 10 blocks from the beach in the old town.

It was bought, barely a week into its marketing, for $2.3 million when trading for the first time in 34 years at $65,000.

Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles at Gold Coast airport coming back from the Logies.

The tradies recently launched J & E Projects will no doubt be hired on the renovation of the two-level, four-bedroom beach house where there's plenty of tropical garden on the 500sqm block for their two ­Weimaraner dogs Islae and Harlow.

It's a busy time for J & E Projects which recently helped with the fit-out of Byron's new Bettys Burgers.

The couple are now much closer to town than their Tallow Beach rental which has been recently listed at $1.8 million, having been bought by their landlord for $1.05 million in 2015.

Knowles, who has been an ­ambassador for Myer, has yet to ­reveal her purchase to her 900,000 Instagram followers.

Knowles has been renting in Tallow Beach with partner Josh Barker. Picture: David Caird

Byron Bay currently has 75 properties for sale, according to realestate.com.au. Two weeks ago Byron Bay had 73 properties for sale, so no pre-winter spike

The median four-bedroom price has been $1,560,000, reflecting a 2.9 per cent annual rental yield.

Good bones but plenty of work to do.

Based on five years of sales, Byron Bay has seen a compound growth rate of 8 per cent.

Its rental market has 107 listings, down from 115 available two weeks ago and 117 three weeks ago.

Elyse Knowles at Brighton Beach, Victoria. Picture: Jason Edwards

The couple came to prominence with their journey through The Block in 2017 when they won the Channel 9 show after selling their Elsternwick renovation project to comedian Dave Hughes for $3.067 million.

The fully furnished Elsternwick house was recently back up for rent at $2000 a week.

The Block buyers agent regular Frank Valentic had initially estimated in 2017 the prospective rental could be as high as $3000 per week

Originally published as Elyse dives into Byron Bay reno project