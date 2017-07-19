Elvis is in the building

IT'S been 20 years since tribute artist Barry Franklin, aka Bazanova, started performing.

From his humble beginnings at backyard barbecues to sell-out concerts, the local artist has decided to put on one helluva show to mark the celebration of his lengthy career.

Bazanova is bringing the greats to the stage including Elvis, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond and more in his Tribute to the King show.

"I first started at venues like the Rosedale and South Kolan pubs and East Bundaberg Sports Club performing a series of tribute shows called the 3 Kings,” he said.

"After thousands of venues, countless band members, many great memories and meeting awesome people along the way I now call friends, I feel like I have the perfect mix.”

Bazanova said, with a great band in tow and authentic vocals, costumes and all the right moves of the stars, audiences are sure to have a great time.

The one-off show will take place on Friday, July 28 at the Woodgate Beach Hotel.

"Bring your stories and comments of past shows, I love to make everyone in the audience part of the show,” Bazanova said.

Tickets are $20 the Woodgate Beach Hotel on 4126 8988 or 0427 520 980.