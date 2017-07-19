23°
News

Elvis is in the building

19th Jul 2017 4:57 PM
20 YEARS: Elvis Presley impersonator Barry Franklin.
20 YEARS: Elvis Presley impersonator Barry Franklin. Mike Knott BUN241014PARAGON2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been 20 years since tribute artist Barry Franklin, aka Bazanova, started performing.

From his humble beginnings at backyard barbecues to sell-out concerts, the local artist has decided to put on one helluva show to mark the celebration of his lengthy career.

Bazanova is bringing the greats to the stage including Elvis, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond and more in his Tribute to the King show.

"I first started at venues like the Rosedale and South Kolan pubs and East Bundaberg Sports Club performing a series of tribute shows called the 3 Kings,” he said.

"After thousands of venues, countless band members, many great memories and meeting awesome people along the way I now call friends, I feel like I have the perfect mix.”

Bazanova said, with a great band in tow and authentic vocals, costumes and all the right moves of the stars, audiences are sure to have a great time.

The one-off show will take place on Friday, July 28 at the Woodgate Beach Hotel.

"Bring your stories and comments of past shows, I love to make everyone in the audience part of the show,” Bazanova said.

Tickets are $20 the Woodgate Beach Hotel on 4126 8988 or 0427 520 980.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  elvis event tribute whatson

REVEALED: 10 most annoying driver habits

REVEALED: 10 most annoying driver habits

A SURVEY by the RACQ has highlighted the top 10 most frustrating habits of motorists.

Get a load of this: first gypsum delivery arrives for Knauf

SHIPPING NEWS: The first delivery of gypsum for Bundaberg's Knauf plasterboard factory arrived at the port today.

Factory gets supplies to start production

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

RISING SEAS: The region's coast is at risk from climate change, according to a report being released today.

Region one of three in state in national partnership

Bundaberg Sister wins education award

Sister Mary Stallard has received a Diocesan Award.

Congrats, Sister Mary!

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

BELLE EDEN - THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

The Idyllic Residential Location

Lot 2 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Build in Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 3 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $138,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

Be Apart of Bargara&#39;s Newest and Most Affordable Residential Land Estate

Lot 1 Wearing Road, Bargara 4670

Residential Land Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. ... $146,000

Welcome to Outlook Bargara, Bargara's newest and most affordable residential land estate. Located in the heart of the regions number 1 coastal destination with...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living