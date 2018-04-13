Elvin ready to do Australia proud in road race

ON THE ROAD: Gracie Elvin pictured in action for Mitchelton - Scott Team during stage the Herald Sun Jayco Tour.

Con Chronis

CYCLING: New Sunshine Coast resident Gracie Elvin is eager to do her country proud in the road race at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old will compete in the 112.2km event, which consists of six 18.6km loops.

Each loop starts at Currumbin beach and is mostly flat apart from some short but punchy climbs.

Elvin, who is renowned as an all-round rider, is eager to get amongst the action.

"I'm excited to get out there and do the green and gold proud,” she said on Instagram, alongside of photos of her in the team cycling kit.

Elvin only moved to the Sunshine Coast a couple of months ago and has recently been busy competing in some of Europe's major races.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider is a two-time national road racing champion and Rio Olympian.