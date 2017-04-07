Elliott River full of dead fish

DEAD FISH: Jett Christensen was shocked to find dead fish spread throughout the Elliott River.

A LARGE fish kill in the Elliott River has sparked concerns from a local grandfather and fishermen.

At the weekend Jett Christensen found a variety of dead fish, from mullet, bream, flathead and even a shovel nose shark dead throughout the mangroves and in the water.

He is concerned the fish may have been poisoned and is worried for the safety of people who may consume them.

Not only this but he wants answers as to why the fish were dead?

DEAD FISH: Jett Christensen was shocked to find dead fish spread throughout the Elliott River. Jett Christensen

Last week saw a large amount of rain hit the region and a number of areas became flooded.

But, the 19-year-old's grandfather, Graham Christensen said he had never seen anything like it.

"Before you ask I don't think it's flood related,” he said.

DEAD FISH: Jett Christensen was shocked to find dead fish spread throughout the Elliott River. Jett Christensen

"Jett took photos and samples of the fish to the department we want to know if it's safe to fish and swim in the water.”

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said it received reports of the fish kill at Elliott River.

"There can be a number of reasons for fish deaths, including natural occurrences,” she said.

"Marine and freshwater fauna can be adversely impacted when weather conditions result in low dissolved oxygen in the water and the recent rain and flood events in Queensland may have played a part in this event.”

She said large fish deaths can occur as often as monthly in the region's rivers, depending on weather and environmental conditions at the location.

DEAD FISH: Jett Christensen was shocked to find dead fish spread throughout the Elliott River. Jett Christensen

"Local authorities usually arrange for the removal of dead fish in these types of events and any residents affected by a related odour nuisance should contact their local council,” she advised.

Members of the public are encouraged to report fish deaths to the department's pollution hotline on 1300 130 372.

The NewsMail would like to hear from anyone who has seen the fish kill.

They can email details to reporter, Emma Reid, emma.reid@news-mail.com.au