Elliott Heads woman starts petition to build skate park

ELLIOTT Heads is "the only coastal community without a skate park” and resident Stacey McIntosh is looking to change that.

Ms McIntosh has started a petition to get a skate park or pump track facilities at Elliott Heads.

"My son is right into it (skating), like a lot of the teenagers that are here,” she said.

"Most of them are into skateboarding or BMX and the only place they have to ride is on the paths - I'm forever taking him to Innes Park to use theirs.”

With the caravan park "chockers”, Ms McIntosh said there had to be something for people to do if they don't want to sit on the beach or go snorkelling.

She suggested two places where the park could be constructed.

"We were told by our local councillor that the only way to ensure we would get one is to raise the money ourselves, but then there's the issue of getting the land,” she said.

"I'd like council to do it first before we have to see if a farmer would lend us his land - that's why we pay rates.”

Ms McIntosh said while she had a fair few signatures already, they needed a lot more before the dream of a skate park could come to fruition.

SKATE PARK: Driftwood Cafe and Kiosk employee Sophie Maughan with the petition for youth focused leisure infrastructure for Elliott Heads.

"We need to get as many as we can,” she said.

One of the places the petition is available to sign is at the Driftwood Cafe and Kiosk and manager Jessica Higgins said she supported it.

"I've lived here for the past 15 years, I grew up here and there was never anything to do so we'd all just be at the beach,” she said.

"We didn't have all the consoles then either so I think a skate park would be fantastic to have.

"Especially for the people who come up on holidays with kids too, we have the same people coming back here for the six-week holidays making bookings.

"I think my name is the second one on the petition.”

Ms Higgins said a skate park could be placed between the caravan park and the kiosk should the car park ever be removed.

If you want to sign the petition, pop into Driftwood, or the Elliott Heads General Store. Ms McIntosh said she will be walking around with petitions over the holidays and is currently working on an online version.