Elliott Heads to start living La Vin-da loca

John Manera Sr had a vision for the future when he moved to Elliott Heads more than 40 years ago.

Now, it is being realised.

The Manera family has consolidated 31 tightly held farming land titles adjoining the township and estuary over the past 47 years.

There were many opportunities to sell the land packages in small parts, but Mr Manera Sr always wanted the sale to be one package.

Mr Manera Sr has been the biggest employer in Elliott Heads over the last 40 years.

The Manera family has worked alongside Sydney-based Stan La Vin on the exciting new Southbeach at Elliott Heads development.

Mr La Vin described Mr Manera Sr as an “integral part of the social fabric” in Elliott Heads.

From Sydney, Mr La Vin came to Bundaberg many years ago on the invitation of Ray Duffy and has worked alongside the Manera family for more than 12 years to make Southbeach a reality.

“We’ve been running an early-bird buyer campaign to gauge interest and have been overwhelmed by the response,” Mr La Vin said.

Development of Southbeach began in 2007 and approval was granted in 2013.

An infrastructure agreement has been signed by Bundaberg Regional Council and the developers,

Mr La Vin said when the development was complete residents could park their car on Friday and would not need it until Monday due to the vast availability of services the development would bring.