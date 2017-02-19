Elliott Heads to 'set off property boom'

THERE'S an explosion about to happen on the coast of Bundaberg and it's only a matter of time, according to Sydney-based developer Stan La Vin.

Elliott Heads Estate is the biggest approved masterplan development in Queensland, if not Australia, according to Mr La Vin.

"It's the only one I am aware of and there's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now,” he said.

"People are moving north to Queensland and it's the climate and lower prices they are looking for, and that's what Elliott Heads has.”

He said once the ball started rolling everything would follow and Bundaberg would boom.

"As it moves everything will move with it,” he said.

"Construction, jobs, and young people will follow.

"All of the other coastal towns south of Bundaberg - Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast and the likes - have been done. It's our turn now.”

Mr La Vin believes when the boom hit the rest of Queensland, it by-passed Bundaberg and it wouldn't be long before the rest of the world realised.

"The mayors of Bundaberg have always done a great job attracting investment to the town,” he said.

"And it's really about to pay off.”

The 248ha seaside estate will see 3200 residential lots, which will vary in size, and there will be nothing taller than a palm tree on the estate.

The developer said it would be the next lifestyle capital in Queensland now everywhere else was already taken.

"We can see by the wonderful success of the resort-type lifestyle developments south of Bargara that this is a want for buyers,” he said.

"And there is a shortage of this type of living.”

The Elliott Heads project was approved in 2013 and has not yet sold.

"We have had lots of approaches for small parcels,” he said.

"But we want to attract a major developer who has the finances and capacity to build long-term high-quality living.”

Mr La Vin said in the last 12 months with all the other development from the port to securing the Tobruk in the area, Bundaberg was just starting to scratch the surface.

