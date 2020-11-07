Elliott Heads pair involved in fatal crash

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash at Black Mountain.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said at 1.40pm, a motorcycle and a campervan collided on Black Mountain Range Road.

The 53-year-old male rider from Cooroy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, both from Elliott Heads, were not physically injured.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number: QP2002318465.