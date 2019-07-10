Elliott Heads muso, 12, packing bags for Gympie muster

IN THE MAKING: Elliott Heads country singer, Keely Sliwka, 12, was announced as a semi-finalist for the iconic Gympie Music Muster and is excited to perform at the festival in August.

IN THE MAKING: Elliott Heads country singer, Keely Sliwka, 12, was announced as a semi-finalist for the iconic Gympie Music Muster and is excited to perform at the festival in August. Rhylea Millar

WHEN Keely Sliwka released a video on YouTube on a whim, the 12-year-old Elliott Heads girl had no idea where it would take her.

The clip featuring Keely singing led to her being selected as a semi-finalist in the Gympie Music Muster's talent competition.

The young artist is one of 31 finalists, who were chosen with more than 130 entrants contending for the limited spots.

"I didn't think I was going to get to get in because there were so many people,” she said.

"I am pretty nervous, nervous but excited.

"I remember going to Gympie and watching the muster when I was nine years old.”

Despite the nerves kicking in at the thought of the event, Keely says her love for performing often replaces this feeling when she appears on stage.

"It feels like home when I'm up on the stage,” she said.

"Saying that, Gympie is a pretty big stage.”

The passionate artist has already performed at country music festivals, such as the Bundy Easter Roundup and Roxborough Music Festival and supported award-winning country musicians including Travis Collins and Bill Chambers.

Keely will also appear on the same line-up as The Wolfe Brothers at the Burnett Heads Music Festival this September.

"I'm pretty sure when they asked me, I squealed,” she said.

Regardless of the competition's outcome, Keely will continue working towards her ultimate career goals as a country singer, with plans to one day go international.

"I have already written my own song,” she said.

"I eventually want to go to Nashville and release an EP album.”

Previous adult winners of the Gympie Music Muster include The McClymonts, Brooke Schubert and Mark O'Shea.

The winner of the 2019 junior competition will win performance spots at the Gympie Music Muster and Tamworth Country Music next year and a tailored social media marketing course among other prizes.

Kasey Chambers will headline the 38-year-old music event at Amamoor Creek State Forest to be held on August 22-25.

Winners will be announced on August 25, at the festival.