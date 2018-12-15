Elliott Heads home putting the 'style' into lifestyle

OCEAN VIEWS: 29 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads, is on the market, with the owners accepting offers over $825,000.

PEOPLE go to Elliott Heads for the beach and stay for the quality of life.

But it's not just the outdoor lifestyle that captures the eye of property buyers.

With a median house price of $320,500 it seems the price is right for buyers looking to own a slice of the beach-side suburb.

30 homes have sold in Elliott Heads over the past 12 months to August - and a new contender has now entered the market.

The two-storey home of 29 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and uninterrupted ocean views.

Bargara Real Estate's Bill Hazelwood said the point of difference for this home was the quality of the building.

"The presence of it is visually amazing, it also has exceptional views,” Mr Hazelwood said.

The owners are currently accepting offers over $825,000, well above the median house price.

Median house prices have dropped significantly this year from $365,000 in March but Mr Hazelwood said this house was built to last.

"The property hasn't been built to a price, it's been built for people who want to live there forever,” he said.

Mr Hazelwood said the suburb drew in buyers seeking an active lifestyle and the potential buyer of this home was no different.

"It's somewhere they can get out and enjoy the recreational facilities, the surf, inlets and the river,” he said.