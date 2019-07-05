Elliott Heads Estate gets snapped up quick

THE development of Elliott Heads is well and truly underway with the foreshore project set to be completed by August and stage three of Ocean Heights Estate now done.

Sewerage infrastructure has now been complete for the first time in the coastal town, which is a significant move ahead for the area.

The new infrastructure was a joint investment by Bundaberg Regional Council and Edals Investment.

The $60 million development was given the green light in July last year.

Edals Investments managing director Dale Hancock said they were pleased to be able to contribute to the milestone.

"This is a new era for Elliott Heads, for residents to now be able to access this sewerage infrastructure is certainly going to contribute to a significant growth in Elliott Heads over the next few years,” he said.

"We're a local family company and we have full confidence in this area to make this investment.

"We're very pleased that we've been able to work with the Bundaberg Regional Council to facilitate the infrastructure which will be utilised in the future for new developments in the west and the south.”

Mr Hancock said they had sold 50 per cent of the plan for stage one of the estate.

"We'll be starting stage two in the short term and continue to work through the master-plan of the 270 lots in the next few years,” he said.

He said he has a lot of confidence for the area going into the future.

"We have a lot of confidence to make these types of investments here in the Bundaberg and coastal areas,” he said.

"We're seeing a lot of people from down south coming here and the feedback they're giving to us is they're loving the natural beauty of Elliott Heads with the coast line and the mouth of the Elliott River.

"They also love the lifestyle and the affordability factor to buy the blocks here at Ocean Heights Estate is a lot more affordable than what you are able to buy on the Sunshine Coast or the Gold Coast.

"What you get up here is a nice relaxed atmosphere right on the coast, most blocks here will be able to see the ocean.”

Councillor Scott Rowleson the estate had been many years in the making.

He said the new connection will not only sustain stage three, but future stages of the estate as well.

"It's a positive thing council can assist with connection of sewerage,” he said.

Cr Rowleson said the development was another example of Elliott Heads moving forward.

"It's a beautiful spot we want to see something growth and we want to keep that small country feel and that small town feel and I think we've done that,” he said.

"The Elliott Heads foreshore development, at this stage, is looking on track to be finished by the end of August, weather permitting.”