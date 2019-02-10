Elliott Heads chopper mystery solved

CHOPPER RIDES: Bargara and coastline residents had mixed opinions about the helicopter rides over the weekend.

SOCIAL media has been abuzz with questions as to why helicopters have been circling Bundaberg's beaches this weekend.

The huey lift service, operated by Brisbane Helicopters, has been offering 15-minute flights over Elliott Heads Beach over the course of the Windslasher Championships.

Spectators after their own thrill-seeking adventure can secure a spot on the open-door helicpter for $100 per person.

Andy Mark posted about his experience on Facebook saying he would highly recommend the experience.

"Flies crazy close to the ocean and pitches into a few hard banking turns,” he wrote.

"All the doors are open so you get buffeted pretty hard on the outside seats with the downwash. Great photo op.”

Mr Mark said cash was required for payment onto the eight-seater helicopter.

But coastline locals had mixed reviews about the added activity.

Nicole Leigh said the fantastic experience was well worth it, but Bargara resident Jennifer Taylor was not so entheusiastic.

"I wish the helicopter would take its joy rides and noise away from the coastline where residents live,” she said.

"It is Sunday afternoon when residents would like to enjoy some peace.

"One or two flights would be ok but they were going all Saturday afternoon and now Sunday afternoon. Why doesn't the helicopter take passengers on an inland flight?”

Faye Sayer supported Ms Taylor's comment.

"Jennifer I agree with you. I retired to have some peace and quiet not to have a helicopter hovering over my home,” she said.

"I think I'm entitled to a bit of peace and quiet in my old age.”