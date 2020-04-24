Menu
Piper Philip Reid performs for the Elliott Heads' streamed service.
Elliott Heads Anzac committee films virtual service

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ELLIOTT Heads Anzac Committee has created a 15 minute Virtual Dawn Service which will be published on Youtube in the early hours of Anzac Day.

Committee member Glen Chamberlain hoped its video would reach out to more than 1000 people, who would have attended the service held without COVID-19 restrictions.

“Immediately we got the vibes that there was possibly going to be a cancellation which we had already done all the planning for,” Mr Chamberlain said.

“We thought, rather than just can the whole thing, perhaps we could do a virtual replication of the dawn service so that we’re doing what normally would be done live.

“So fortunately we got in early enough on it that we were able to overcome some of the distancing problems when we were recording the various readers and so forth.”

The service can be watched from 12.15am Saturday, at: https://youtu.be/j-XK2Mse6oc

