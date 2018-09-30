Yeo makes up for 2015 flop

ELLIOT Yeo says West Coast's last-gasp premiership win will allow him to exorcise the demons of his 2015 Grand Final flop.

But Yeo said he wept tears with Andrew Gaff and Nic Naitanui after they missed out on the club's first premiership since 2006.

Yeo had a five-possession 2015 Grand Final that festered inside him since he walked off the MCG after the Hawthorn loss.

He said the five-point win was redemption.

"This is very sweet. 2015 was heartbreak and to be able to win a Grand Final ... I said after 2015 I would do everything possible to get back here and I am finally here and have got a medal around my neck.

"2015 wasn't the best game for myself personally and I have said if I got the opportunity I would make the most of it. I am glad I did that and took everything with both hands."

Elliot Yeo is pumped after his goal. Picture: Getty Images

Yeo was kept to 11 possessions at halftime as Levi Greenwood tagged him, but he kicked a 50m goal in the third term from an intercept mark off Taylor Adams' errant kick as the Eagles hit the front for the first time in the second half.

"Everything is all a blur at the moment, to be able to go back and kick a goal at a time like that is very handy and it's a good confidence boost for the rest of the boys," he said.

"It would be extremely tough. Not just Gaffy, Sheppy (Brad Sheppard), Nic Nat and the other boys. There are some really good stories and there is heartbreak too."

Yeo said when Greenwood moved his tagging effort to Luke Shuey in the third term they were both able to orchestrate some freedom for the Eagles midfield.

"The tag went to Shuey but we knew if it came along we would try to do everything in terms of working together and trying to get some two v ones (at stoppages) and we were able to do that.

"I guess that's why teams tag him and that is why Levi went to him in the middle of the third term and he's just an absolute freak. His ability to change games like that is phenomenal."