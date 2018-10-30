Ellie touches hearts of locals with new sweet treats

BAKED WITH LOVE: Ellie Di Fiore loves to cook for her family and wanted to bring authentic Italian treats to the Bundy community.

A BUNDABERG woman is touching the hearts of locals with her authentic Italian treats.

Ellie Di Fiore has hit the ground running with the launch of Sassy Sweets Bundaberg, landing in three cafes across the region already - Oodies Cafe, Nana's Pantry and Hit N Run Barista.

"I have a passion for food and I love making family recipes so I decided to launch Sassy Sweets Bundaberg with a modern spin on traditional Italian biscuits and sweets,” she said.

Growing up in an Italian family, Ms Di Fiore attributed her passion for food to her childhood where important moments often took place around home-cooked meals.

"I can remember being a very small girl and talking about wins and challenges around the dinner table, and it was always around food that was made completely from scratch,” she said.

Her popular Bundy Bow Ties - A local spin on crostoli biscuits made with Bundaberg Rum instead of grappa - has had customers rushing to Oodies Cafe to try their favourite childhood treats that were hard to find until now.

Owner Suzy Evans said the bow ties held a special place in her heart, coming from a Sicilian family herself, and said they have been a hit since hitting her shelves.

"When she first approached us with the Bundy Bow Ties, or what we would call crostoli, it had been a very long time since we'd come across something that was as good as our grandmothers and they are as good as our grandmothers,” Mrs Evans said.

"For the first time in a long time we have somebody that is making what I class as tradition Italian treats and there's a bit of a hole in the market in Bundaberg for that style of food.”

Ms Di Fiore wants to encourage locals to pop down to a local cafe and try her sassy, sweet treats made with locally-sourced ingredients.

If you love her baked snacks, contact her on 0420 221 773 to buy made-to-order boxes of your favourite treat.