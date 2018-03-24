Father’s grief after running over daughter

TWO-YEAR-OLD Elisha Batu loved the beach, collecting shells and eating chocolate, but most of all, she loved her father.

Tragically, it was he who killed her in a shocking accident in the driveway of their newly rented apartment in Clayfield, in Brisbane's inner north, eight days ago.

Today, a grieving Jeremiah Batu, 32, his wife Wah-eh Htoo, 27, and their elder daughter Cynthia, 5, will farewell that happy, affectionate little girl at a funeral service.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier-Mail, Mr Batu, a Burmese refugee who works in a bathroom fittings factory, said he had no words to "heal the heart" of his broken wife, who cries silently on their unmade bed as she strokes Elisha's favourite toy, Peppa Pig, and her tiny pink sandals.

Parents Jeremiah Batu and Wah-eh Htoo at their home in Clayfield, Brisbane. Their 2 year old daughter Elisha Batu was killed in a driveway accident. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

"I cannot fix my daughter, and I cannot give my wife the words. Whatever I say is not enough for her.

"Elisha loved me so much, and because she always stays home with mum and I go to work, every time I come home she always gives me a kiss and a hug, more than her sister, Elisha gives more love.

"It is very hard as a father - Elisha is so young and we didn't expect this in our future."

At 5.30pm on Friday, March 16, just 40 minutes after picking up the keys to their new Garnet Street unit, the young family's excitement turned to horror.

Mr Batu pulled into the driveway, his leased blue Ford Ranger piled with furniture, and as he began unloading the ute, Ms Htoo started sweeping the garage.

Elisha Batu.

Cynthia was helping her dad, while Elisha was "playing around" inside the garage.

"When I finish unloading the things I decide to park on the street, and I get into my ute and Elisha is there, in the garage, but when I reverse, she is behind me," he said.

"I stop my car, my wife sees straightaway so she runs very quickly then she picks her up; I drive forward, get out and run and pick up my daughter from my wife's arms, then I just start shouting at people walking past the street to help me, to call [the] ambulance.

"A neighbour knows how to do CPR, so she tries, but Elisha has too many injuries."

Police attended the scene - the results of their investigation are pending - and two hours later when Mr Batu was permitted to follow his wife to the hospital, Elisha had been confirmed dead.

Ms Htoo was too distraught to talk other than to express her gratitude for the outpouring of community support that has continued since the tragedy.

Parents Jeremiah Batu and Wah-eh Htoo at their home with friends and family in Clayfield after the tragic accident. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

While relatives have travelled to be with the family it is the kindness of strangers that has overwhelmed them.

Residents and business owners in Clayfield and neighbouring Ascot, Hamilton, Hendra and Albion - led by Harcourts real estate principal Jacqui Bartholomeusz and an online community noticeboard - have raised more than $6500, with the tally climbing daily.

White Lady Funerals (Clayfield) has donated today's service, while locals continue to bake meals and deliver refreshments for the family.

An Easter hamper is under way for Cynthia, who is missing her sister dreadfully.

"She asks me, 'Is the doctor going to fix Elisha?'," Mr Batu said.

"But I have to tell her, 'No, she's not going to come home anymore, she's going to sleep with Jesus; one day, we will go with her and meet her again."

To help the family of Elisha Batu, go to gofundme.com/devastated-family-needs-our-help