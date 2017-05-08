Eleven Acres the start of the long run

LOVE BIRDS: Brooke and Chris Bone tied the knot at Eleven Acres during the weekend.

THEY danced the night away to the sweet sound of Ed Sheeran's Perfect, a song that captured everything about their special day, a Bundaberg couple says.

Local lovers Brooke Kleidon and Christopher Bone tied the knot on Saturday at their elegant woodland themed wedding.

Celebrating falling in love during the autumn season, Brooke and Chris met through work and mutual friends six years ago and the two love birds have been side by side ever since.

LOVE BIRDS: Brooke and Chris Bone tied the knot at Eleven Acres over the weekend.

"Chris surprised me with a trip to Fiji two years ago for my birthday when he asked me to marry him," she said.

"Our wedding day was so amazing.

"Having all our friends and family with us was so special and we enjoyed every minute."

The newly established local venue, Eleven Acres was full of love and laughter as all those who attended celebrated the marriage of Brooke and Chris.

She said "it was so special for us as our wedding was the first at Eleven Acres".

With an entourage of local vendors and businesses behind the scenes, Mrs Bone said everyone involved in the preparations were "all amazing and made our day spectacular".

The food was catered by Water Street Kitchen, music was by Todd Keightley, flowers by The Flower Grocer, drinks by The Roll 'N' Banks Bar, photography by Morgan Parremore Photography, Cinematography by Robert Commandeur Cinematography, hair by Bella Donna Hair & Makeup, make-up by Selina Baldry Makeup Artistry, venue prep by Jeff Lennox Builder Pty Ltd, and the cake was by Amie Green.

Brooke and Chris Bone were the first couple to get married at new Bundaberg venue Eleven Acres.

"We wish we could do it all again," she said.

The two are headed to Queenstown, New Zealand to celebrate and enjoy their honeymoon.

Brooke said everyone who had been involved in her wedding preparations was amazing.

