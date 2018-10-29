Elegant ends is just the beginning for new salon

DYNAMIC DUO: Amey Harper and Amy Wright are excited to expand their salon services to their loyal and valued customers.

IF YOU look good, you feel good, and the ladies at Elegant Ends have made it their business to boost your confidence in style.

Amey Harper and Amy Wright have been in the business for 13 years, and both began their hair dressing careers as school-aged apprentices.

The two share a wealth of knowledge between them, have been friends for over 10 years, and both have a passion for being creative.

The Bundaberg duo first met while working at a takeaway place together, and after completing their TAFE courses, worked for the same employer for seven years.

Ms Harper said she was inspired to open her own business after she got married earlier this year and decided to make her own mark within Bundaberg's hair dressing community.

"I realised that I wanted to further myself and my career beyond working for an employer, and it has been a challenging but rewarding experience so far,” she said.

The senior stylist has humble plans for the future of her salon, saying keeping an intimate client base is her idea of success.

"I want to stay small and intimate operating by appointment only,” she said.

"The person you start the service with is the person you'll finish the service with.

"A lot of people don't like it when they're handed of to apprentices for their shampoo or dry, so we make sure your stylist is your stylist through the whole experience.

"Out clients are valued returning customers, they're not just a number to us, and we're really passionate about giving that person our undivided attention and an exceptional experience.”

After six months working as a sole stylist, Ms Harper is excited to have Ms Wright join her in November to become the dynamic duo of Elegant Ends.

"Because we've worked together so much, a lot of clients know each other,” Ms Wright said.

The studio offer not only all things hair styling, but also extensions, make-up, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, waxing, as well as special services for proms and weddings.