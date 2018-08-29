Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Electricity retailers fined for alleged failure to submit data

by Edward Boyd
29th Aug 2018 4:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELECTRICITY retailers Alinta and EnergyAustralia have paid $60,000 in fines after ­allegedly failing to update the energy watchdog with critical data on their customers.

Energy companies are ­required under retail laws to send the Australian Energy Regulator market performance reports on their customers, allowing the watchdog to examine consumer trends and identify areas of concern.

Alinta has paid $40,000 in penalties after being hit with two infringement notices for allegedly failing to submit its 2016-17 financial year data for NSW and South Australia in a timely manner.

 

Electricity Pylon power line transmission tower at sunset. Generic photo of powerlines Picture: iStock
Electricity Pylon power line transmission tower at sunset. Generic photo of powerlines Picture: iStock

The power company was 12 months late.

Meanwhile, EnergyAustralia has paid $20,000 in fines for allegedly being 10 months late with its NSW 2016-17 financial year data submission.

"Timely and accurate data on key indicators such as customer numbers, the assistance given to customers experiencing payment difficulties, and the number of customers disconnected for non-payment is necessary to develop the best policies to protect customers and ensure companies are meeting their legal obligations," AER chair Paula Conboy said.

Australian Energy Regulator chair Paula Conboy. Picture: Aaron Francis
Australian Energy Regulator chair Paula Conboy. Picture: Aaron Francis

"Retailers need to carefully examine their information and data, prior to submitting it to the AER, so that stakeholders relying on that data are not misled.

"Where we find breaches of the data reporting provisions of the Retail Law, we will ­investigate and take action."

alinta electricity energyaustralia fines power bills

Top Stories

    Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    premium_icon Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has already taken his concerns about power prices to new Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

    • 29th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    New face joins family brewing brand

    premium_icon New face joins family brewing brand

    Business New innovation boss wants drinkers to have a say

    • 29th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy drug overdoses more than double over decade

    premium_icon Bundy drug overdoses more than double over decade

    News Shock new stats renew call for rehab

    • 29th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    ‘Change is coming and we have to make it work’

    premium_icon ‘Change is coming and we have to make it work’

    Careers Technology puts hundreds of thousands of traditional workers at risk

    • 29th Aug 2018 4:27 AM

    Local Partners