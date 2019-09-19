Electricity outage disrupts 431 customers

BUNDY OUTAGE: An electricity outage has affected Ergon Energy customers, as maintenance works are undertaken this morning.

ERGON Energy customers are currently experiencing a power outage in a number of areas.

The outage started at 8.32am this morning with crews working on-site.

Ergon Energy advised that the planned outage is to allow maintenance works to be completed during the outage.

Suburbs including Branyan, Kalkie and surrounding areas will be impacted by these works.

Around 69 customers have been affected by the outage.

According to Ergon Energy’s website, works are due for completion around 11am.

A spokesperson for Ergon Energy said the outage first occurred at 1.53am and the majority of customers had their power restored by 6.40am.

“We know that the fault occurred in the Tansey area, but the cause for this fault is still unknown,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working as closely and safely as we can to restore power for the remaining 10 customers.”

Ergon Energy said they were unable to confirm how many people in Bundaberg were affected.