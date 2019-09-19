Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDY OUTAGE: An electricity outage has affected Ergon Energy customers, as maintenance works are undertaken this morning.
BUNDY OUTAGE: An electricity outage has affected Ergon Energy customers, as maintenance works are undertaken this morning.
News

Electricity outage disrupts 431 customers

Rhylea Millar
19th Sep 2019 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ERGON Energy customers are currently experiencing a power outage in a number of areas.

The outage started at 8.32am this morning with crews working on-site.

Ergon Energy advised that the planned outage is to allow maintenance works to be completed during the outage.

Suburbs including Branyan, Kalkie and surrounding areas will be impacted by these works.

Around 69 customers have been affected by the outage.

According to Ergon Energy’s website, works are due for completion around 11am.

A spokesperson for Ergon Energy said the outage first occurred at 1.53am and the majority of customers had their power restored by 6.40am.

“We know that the fault occurred in the Tansey area, but the cause for this fault is still unknown,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working as closely and safely as we can to restore power for the remaining 10 customers.”

Ergon Energy said they were unable to confirm how many people in Bundaberg were affected.

electricity electricity outage ergon energy outage
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy students on why they're striking for the environment

    premium_icon Bundy students on why they're striking for the environment

    Education BUNDABERG students Halle Allcott, Hurley Gatley and Devon Van Rooyen are ready to strike.

    REVEALED: The 15 council items listed as confidential

    premium_icon REVEALED: The 15 council items listed as confidential

    News THE Bundaberg Regional Council’s brief meeting yesterday had 15 items that were...

    Meet the Bundy businessman who builds his own arcade games

    premium_icon Meet the Bundy businessman who builds his own arcade games

    Business WHAT DO Batman, Ryu and Mario all have in common?

    LifeFlight charged $72,000 in fees

    premium_icon LifeFlight charged $72,000 in fees

    News THE Bundaberg Regional Council does donate to LifeFlight, but not as much as it...

    • 19th Sep 2019 9:30 AM