Electrician reveals plan to enter local politics

MCILWRAITH electrician David Ferguson has declared his intention to run for Bundaberg Regional Council’s Division 3.

The business owner is so far the only candidate confirmed to run against Cr Wayne Honor, who last week confirmed his campaign for the March 28 election.

Mr Ferguson, 61, said residents he had spoken to felt the large division has been “left behind” compared to coastal parts of the Bundaberg local government area.

“It’s probably the amount of population here I guess, and it’s the size of the division,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I travel a lot on these gravel remote roads and ­talked to the people that live in the remote places that don’t have any services, and have got their feedback from them.

“I know that council does what it can but by the same token there’s probably a lot more people are asking for in those sorts of areas.”

Mr Ferguson said he had considered running for council in the last few elections but now had the opportunity to campaign.

He described himself as a listener, thoughtful, and fairly reserved.

“I always try to be helpful, and as a businessman I make the customer number one, so in council I’m sure I’ll make the ratepayer number one,” he said.

Mr Ferguson has owned The Ferguson Electric Co for 28 years, and said he felt what local businesses needed was less regulation.

While many of the regulations that apply to an electrician have to do with state laws, Mr Ferguson said he heard complaints from the Gin Gin business community about compliance regulations, such as the cost of putting tables on footpaths.

“A lot of small businesses locally who are covered by council do seem to have complaints,” he said.

“Until I get in I don’t really know what I can and can’t do to help them. For an outsider, we don’t really know until we get in and see the nitty gritty what we can and can’t do.”