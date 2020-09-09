Electric vehicle super highway charging ahead

The Palaszczuk Government will add 13 new electric vehicle charging stations to Queensland’s Electric Vehicle Super Highway (QESH).

New fast-charging site locations include Springwood, Ipswich, North Lakes, Forest Glen, Gympie, Gunalda (Curra), Gin Gin, Mt Larcom, Proserpine, Ayr, Cardwell, Innisfail and Port Douglas.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new charging sites would boost the total number of charge points between Coolangatta and Cairns, and west to Toowoomba, to 31 along the world’s longest electric vehicle highway in a single state.

“Queensland was the first state in Australia to release an electric vehicle strategy,” Mr Bailey said.

“A key action from that strategy was building the QESH, which began operating in early 2018 and eventually included 18 charging sites.

“We made those charging stations free to use for the first 12 months to encourage people to try electric vehicles, and since that time we’ve also seen more affordable EV models come into the market.

“The QESH is still more affordable per charge than any other network in the country too.

“Queensland has the largest state-controlled road network in Australia, and the journey between Brisbane and Cairns is almost 1700km.

“Motorists who may be thinking about making the switch to an EV need to have confidence that the charging infrastructure they need are easily found in regional areas, not just busy urban centres.

“The rollout of these new sites, which will be sponsored by RACQ under a new partnership with the State Government, means EV drivers are good to go and explore Queensland this summer.”

Mr Bailey said the $2.5 million investment in 13 more charging stations was well advanced, with civil works completed at most sites.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said the Club was proud to support ultra-low emission technology and vehicles.

“We’ve seen EV sales in Australia grow by 200 per cent in the past year and EV technology is only going to continue to rise in popularity, which is why we’re so keen to support this initiative and provide Queensland drivers with more options for travel,” Dr Michael said.

“We know ‘range anxiety’ can be a real concern for drivers afraid they can’t get from their desired location on one charge.

“Having a comprehensive and connected charging network across our State will give motorists confidence to switch to low emission vehicles.”

For further information on the QESH, or the list of charging site locations, click here.

