Get your career off to a good start. Ergon and Energex have five apprenticeships available in Bundaberg and one in Mundubbera.
Electric offer: 5 Bundy apprenticeships up for grabs

23rd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
LOOKING to spark your interest in the electrical field?

Of the 95 Ergon Energy and Energex recruitments for the early-2020 intake, five will be available in Bundaberg and one in Mundubbera.

"These roles represent opportunities for people to earn, learn and work in their own communities, so it's no surprise that there is always enormous interest from local candidates,” Bundaberg-Burnett area manager Tim Baker said.

"It's a win all-round - local communities benefit from being able to retain local talent, it's great for apprentices to be able to launch their electricity industry careers closer to home, and there's that special sense of pride and commitment that comes of living and working in the communities that you serve.

"The other dynamic we see is candidates who are excited at the opportunity to relocate to a new location, often in a regional area, and they tend to build very strong connections and live in these communities.”

Apprenticeship fields include electricians, communications technicians and mechanical fitters.

Applications close at 10pm on August5.

Bundaberg News Mail

