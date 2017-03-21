Electric car charging stations coming soon

POWERING AHEAD: Electric car charging stations will be built at Childers and Miriam Vale.

ELECTRIC car charging stations are set to be installed at on the Bruce Hwy at Childers and Miriam Vale.

The Bruce Hwy townships has been chosen to host the stations as part of the State Government's super electric highway initiative.

As part of the initiative, Economic Development Queensland is aiming to roll out charging stations along the coast from Brisbane to Cairns this year.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the charging station would provide economic benefits for Miriam Vale businesses.

"Businesses and services in Miriam Vale stand to benefit from having an electric vehicle charging station within the vicinity as vehicle owners will have to spend considerable time in town while their vehicles charge,” Cr Burnett said.

"The charging station, coupled with the recent refurbishment of the Alf Larson-Lions Park site, will make Miriam Vale a popular stopping point for travellers through our region.”

Council works and traffic spokesman Peter Masters said the stations would be funded, installed and operated by Ergon Energy.

He said four parking bays on Blomfield St opposite the council's Miriam Vale office would be acquired by EDQ as part of the project.

"EDQ identified suitable locations for charging stations based on ease of access from the highway and easy access to electric power source supply for ease of installation.

Miriam Vale was chosen as it is halfway between the planned recharge station at Childers and one at Rockhampton

Analysis by the Energy Supply Association of Australia found there could be almost one million electric and natural gas vehicles in Australia by 2025.