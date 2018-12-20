Electric car adventurer due to plug into Grafton today

Dutchman Wiebe Wakker is due in Grafton this afternoon on his electric car journey from Holland to Sydney.

Dutchman Wiebe Wakker is due in Grafton this afternoon on his electric car journey from Holland to Sydney.

A DUTCH adventurer who has driven his electric car from Holland to Australia, could be on the home to stretch to his destination of Sydney.

After 33 months on the road Wiebe Wakker is due to cruise into Grafton this afternoon about 4pm for a re-charge and an overnight stay with Grafton woman Ruth Farager.

Ms Farager responded to Mr Wakker's Plug Me In website, which allows people to offer the traveller a place to stay and re-charge his car for the next stage of his journey.

The Blue Bandit has been Wiebe Wakker's travelling companion for 33 months since leaving the Netherlands for Sydney in March 2016. Tim Howard

On the Plug Me In website, Mr Wakker described his journey as "a purpose-driven adventure with the aim to inspire, educate and accelerate the transition to a zero carbon future."

"On March 15, 2016 I left the Netherlands in an electric car, the Blue Bandit, with Sydney as my destination on the other side of the world.

Relying on taking offers of a recharge for his car, the Blue Bandit, and a place to stay has given Wiebe's trip to Australia plenty of twists and turns. Tim Howard

"I travel without money and rely on the kindness of people.

"Plug Me In is based upon the collaboration between people. Anyone can contribute."

This philosopy maximises adventure and variety, but does not encourage following the shortest possible route.

"On this website you can support me by offering a meal, a place to sleep or electricity for the car." his website offered.

"All the offers determine the route to Sydney."

"I believe everyone can contribute to a more sustainable world.

"I try to do my part by showing the possibilities of sustainable mobility.

"Throughout the journey I engage with organisations, people and initiatives active in the field of sustainability to learn about the environmental challenges in the countries I visit and see what solutions are available to tackle the climate problem."