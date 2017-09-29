Electoral boundaries may be a-changin'

REDRAW: The red line is the current boundary of the seat of Hinkler, and the blue line represents the changed boundary put forward by the redistribution committee.

REDRAW: The red line is the current boundary of the seat of Hinkler, and the blue line represents the changed boundary put forward by the redistribution committee. Jay Fielding

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt could have new constituents if a proposal to alter the boundary of his electorate goes ahead.

The Redistribution Committee for Queensland published its report proposing names and boundaries for Queensland's 30 federal electoral divisions today.

The Chair of the Committee and Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers said the redistribution was required as more than seven years had passed since a federal redistribution was last undertaken in Queensland.

"The recent determination of the number of members of the House of Representatives did not alter Queensland's entitlement to 30 members meaning the current redistribution process continues with the release of this proposal,” Mr Rogers said.

"Under the proposal the boundaries of 18 of Queensland's 30 federal electoral divisions would be amended and the current names of all 30 divisions would be retained.”

The proposal for Hinkler would see the entirety of Burgowan, Dundathu, Prawle, Susan River, Takura, Tandora, Torbanlea, Walliebum and Walligan moved from Wide Bay to Hinkler.

A part of Aldershot would also be moved.

There are no proposed changes for the seat of Flynn.

Mr Rogers said the committee faced a situation where by September 2021 the enrolment totals for 11 of the 30 Queensland electoral divisions would not meet the numerical requirements.

"The proposed changes reflect the differing rates of population and enrolment growth across Queensland, as well as taking into account the projected enrolment in the 30 electoral divisions through to 27 September 2021.”

Without the changes, Hinkler is expected to have under the minimum number of electors allowed by law, which is 3.5% below the average enrolment in the state, by September 2021.

Objections are now being accepted and must be received by the commission by 6pm on Friday, October 27.

Click here to lodge an objection.