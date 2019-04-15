Election watch: Bundy misses out on youth jobs initiative

CAREER OPTIONS: Riley Batt and Hayden Golchert talk to TAFE Queensland East Coast marketing officer Alison Browning at the Careers Expo in 2015.

CAREER OPTIONS: Riley Batt and Hayden Golchert talk to TAFE Queensland East Coast marketing officer Alison Browning at the Careers Expo in 2015. Mike Knott BUN260515CAREERS2

IT appears Bundaberg has missed out on securing a youth training hub with the Morrison Government selecting Townsville and Maryborough as its two Queensland sites.

Earlier this month after the government delivered its federal budget, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Demspey made a pitch for the Bundaberg region, with its high youth unemployment rate, to be one of 10 sites across the country to host a youth training hub.

At that time Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he was keen to see more detail on the proposed hubs and how they would work.

"The Wide Bay Burnett Region has had Australia's highest youth unemployment rate for many years and were defintely hoping to be part of this program," Cr Dempsey said.

But on the weekend, Prime Minister announced the sites selected and Bundaberg was missing.

It is unclear if the Maryborough training hub will benefit Bundaberg.

Mr Morrison said a re-elected coalition government would pour $58 million into the 10 training hubs in areas of high youth unemployment.

The training centres - in both marginal and safe electorates - will work with local schools and employers to identify skills demands and encourage students to sign up for vocational training.

Further comment has been sought from Mr Pitt.

THE COALITION'S TRAINING HUBS

* Queensland: Townsville and Maryborough

* NSW: Gosford and Grafton

* Victoria: Shepparton

* SA: Port Pirie

* WA: Wanneroo and Armadale

* Tasmania: Burnie

* NT: Alice Springs