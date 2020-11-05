Menu
There’s still no clear winner in the seat of Bundaberg with postal votes to be counted next week.
ELECTION UPDATE: Postal vote deadline nears

Geordi Offord
5th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
IT’S almost been a week since the Queensland State Election but the seat of Bundaberg is still too close to call.

The lead in votes has changed constantly over the last few days between incumbent LNP MP David Batt and Labor candidate Tom Smith.

Currently, Mr Smith holds the lead in the first preference votes holding on to 43 per cent of the votes.

Incumbent Mr Batt holds 41 per cent of the first preference count.

Behind them are Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate Stewart Jones on 5.74 per cent, followed by Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party candidate Ian Zunker on 5.42 per cent.

Greens candidate Claire Ogden has picked up 2.95 per cent of the first preferences with United Australia Party’s Shane Smeltz only picking up 0.90 per cent.

But the counting isn’t over yet with the deadline for postal votes to return to the ECQ approaching next Tuesday.

A ECQ spokeswoman said so far 82 per cent of all Bundaberg postal votes had already been returned.

