Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNCILLORS DECLARED: The North Burnett Regional Council has five fresh faces joining the ranks for the next four years. Picture: Stewart McLean
COUNCILLORS DECLARED: The North Burnett Regional Council has five fresh faces joining the ranks for the next four years. Picture: Stewart McLean
Council News

REVEALED: Your new North Burnett councillors declared

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Apr 2020 1:40 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be several fresh faces joining the North Burnett Regional Council for the next four years, after all councillors were officially declared this week.

The final postal votes and preferences have now been tallied two weeks on from election day.

Alongside Mayor Rachel Chambers, who was elected unopposed, will be Melinda Jones, Leslie Hotz, Susan Payne, Dael Giddins, Michael Dingle, and Robbie Radel.

Cr Radel was the only incumbent councillor to retain his seat, in a tight race against Moira Thompson, Glen Martin, and Neil Holmes.

A special council meeting has been called for Wednesday, April 15 to nominate the deputy mayor, and Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair.

Meet your North Burnett councillors:

Division 1: Melinda Jones (44.68 per cent).

Division 2: Leslie Hotz (50.34 per cent).

Division 3: Susan Payne (57.01 per cent).

Division 4: Dael Giddins (59.25 per cent).

Division 5: Michael Dingle (74.88 per cent).

Division 6: Robbie Radel (41.48 per cent).

electoral commission queensland local government elections north burnett regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sent to Bundy watch-house after breaching bail

        premium_icon Man sent to Bundy watch-house after breaching bail

        Crime The 21-year-old had previously been granted bail after committing numerous offences.

        Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        premium_icon Alleged thief slapped with surprise COVID-19 fine

        Crime The 39-year-old man was told that ‘crime was not an essential reason to travel’. ...

        Trial for alleged cold case killer delayed

        premium_icon Trial for alleged cold case killer delayed

        News A new trial date will be sought for the man accused of a Maryborough cold case...

        LNP calls for Paradise Dam work halt to consider options

        premium_icon LNP calls for Paradise Dam work halt to consider options

        News Opposition leader Deb Frecklington visited Bundaberg today to express support for...