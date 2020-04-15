REVEALED: Your new North Burnett councillors declared

COUNCILLORS DECLARED: The North Burnett Regional Council has five fresh faces joining the ranks for the next four years. Picture: Stewart McLean

THERE will be several fresh faces joining the North Burnett Regional Council for the next four years, after all councillors were officially declared this week.

The final postal votes and preferences have now been tallied two weeks on from election day.

Alongside Mayor Rachel Chambers, who was elected unopposed, will be Melinda Jones, Leslie Hotz, Susan Payne, Dael Giddins, Michael Dingle, and Robbie Radel.

Cr Radel was the only incumbent councillor to retain his seat, in a tight race against Moira Thompson, Glen Martin, and Neil Holmes.

A special council meeting has been called for Wednesday, April 15 to nominate the deputy mayor, and Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair.

Meet your North Burnett councillors:

Division 1: Melinda Jones (44.68 per cent).

Division 2: Leslie Hotz (50.34 per cent).

Division 3: Susan Payne (57.01 per cent).

Division 4: Dael Giddins (59.25 per cent).

Division 5: Michael Dingle (74.88 per cent).

Division 6: Robbie Radel (41.48 per cent).