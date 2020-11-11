ELECTION RESULTS: What’s taking so long?

EARLY VOTING: The Electoral Commission of Queensland expanded the number and hours of operation of early voting centres across Queensland for the 2020 State general election.

Here we are a full week after our State Government Elections yet we still don't know what our final figures are regarding the seats.

As an example the seat of Bundaberg has only 34,000 registered voters yet there is still no final answer.

Does this not make you ask the question why is it so?

I was under the impression that one of the reasons that we have ventured along the path of being able to vote early up to two weeks prior to the election day was to speed up this process.

Whilst postal votes have always been allowed they used to be restricted in their use by people who were infirmed but now under this system it is hellter skelter for any qualified voter. Apart from adding cost to the running of elections it is hard to see any value in continuing down this path of allowing anybody outside of those infirmed to vote early.

We still have to open polling booths on the election day so why not use them fully as we did in the past and in the process save the cost of pre polling?

Sure you will have a certain group of people who can't stand the inconvenience of having to front up to a polling booth on election day.

My reply to that group is surely you can see that your convenience is costing us many dollars that could be spent more wisely elsewhere in our state.

If the revised system now in place was intended to speed up the counting process it is a failure.

Votes are not allowed to be counted until the close of the polls and who is to guarantee that all of the pre poll votes are included in the final count.

Surely we can do better than this, counting 34,000 votes with only 84% counted 9 days after the polls closed is a pathetic attempt especially when the tallying is tight.

Wake up Australia and shed the 'hillbilly' image it is nearly 2021 don't you think that it is time to grow up.

Robert Henderson, Sharon