Election race: Batt’s $200K promise for local club

ELECTION PROMISE: Member for Bundaberg David Batt has announced $200,000 to upgrade the Bundaberg Race Club facilities if the LNP win the state election. Bundaberg Race Club's President Dale Rethamel says an upgrade had been on their wishlist for some time.

MEETING trackside today, incumbent Member for Bundaberg David Batt has announced a $200,000 investment to upgrade the Bundaberg Race Club facilities, if the LNP win at the state election.

While typically holding seven race events per year and attracting crowds by the thousands, Mr Batt said the club only has a temporary structure which they pay “several thousand dollars per year to hire”.

He said the funding would create a permanent structure to host racegoers.

Mr Batt said the Bundaberg Race Club played an important role in the Bundaberg community and was always giving back to other local organisations.

“The Bundy Race Club has longstanding plans to upgrade the outdoor function area which is used on race days and for other functions, but the club hasn’t been able to begin the project due to a lack of funding, with the COVID-19 environment making fundraising opportunities even more difficult,” he said.

“At present, the outdoor function area is without a permanent roof and the club uses a temporary tent to provide shade for patrons.

“To provide the Bundaberg Race Club with the facility it needs and deserves, a future LNP Government will invest $200,000 for upgrades to allow the club to continue to flourish into the future.

“Only the LNP will build a stronger economy, so we can invest in key community organisations just like this one.”

The Bundaberg Race Club’s President Dale Rethamel said he a permanent outdoor structure had been on their wishlist for years.

“We host many community events here, fundraisers for different community groups and to be able to have our own permanent structure where we don’t have to pay hire fees, that’s just more money that we can put back into the community and put back into the local racetrack,” he said.

“It’s going to be a nice, aesthetically pleasing structure with permanent roof and permanent sides.

“It will give good viewing of the races and it’ll also give protection from the elements if we have inclement day.

“It will allow people to have fundraising events throughout the year and perhaps even when we don’t even have races on; we’ve got a great venue out here at the race club, we’re in the perfect part of town, so there’s a lot of opportunities that will open up for the race club once we have this structure.”

