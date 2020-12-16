ELECTION PROMISE: Work on $42.5m Isis Hwy upgrade begins

Treasurer Cameron Dick visited the site of the Isis Highway upgrades with Bundaberg MP Tom Smith and assistant treasurer Charis Mullen. Photo: Geordi Offord

TWO weeks after delivering the state budget, Treasurer Cameron Dick stopped in Bundaberg to see one of the projects funded by the government underway.

Works have begun on one of many Isis Highway upgrade projects which will include a new overtaking lane.

Mr Dick visited the site with local MP Tom Smith and assistant treasurer Charis Mullen as part of his budget roadshow.

“The Bundaberg region is so important to Queensland, whether it be the work being carried out down at the port, whether it's the best food and vegetable horticultural food bowls in the world, all of that work happening here is supported by infrastructure, including road infrastructure,” he said.

“Which is why we’re so pleased to have locked in $42.5 million in upgrades to the Isis Highway in our budget.

“It’s going to upgrade intersections, there will be more overtaking lanes, there will be centre lane widening, there will be a whole range of investments we’ll me making and importantly those investments will create jobs.”

Treasurer Cameron Dick looks over the plans for the Isis Highway upgrades with Bundaberg MP Tom Smith and assistant treasurer Charis Mullen. Photo: Geordi Offord

Mr Dick said the budget locked in the biggest infrastructure program for more than a decade which will be carried out over the next four years.

With about 60 per cent of the $46 billion investment to be spent in regional Queensland.

“In this Bundaberg and Wide Bay region we’ll be investing almost $950 million, we’ll be investing almost a billion dollars as a government that will create 3400 direct jobs and thousands of more indirect jobs across the Wide Bay region,” he said.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said the governments “strong economic recovery plan” was coming through for the people of Bundaberg.

“This is just one of the many examples, the works happening here it’s about creating safer roads but also creating jobs for the people of Bundaberg,” he said.

“We’re seeing the election promises are already being carried out, already being delivered and that’s what the people of Bundy want.”

