ELECTION PROMISE: Vouchers to give Bundy kids a free kick

Local families are set to benefit from $150 FairPlay vouchers under a re-elected Labor Government to help with things such as sign-on costs.

MORE than 50,000 kids will get a $150 head start from a new $7.5 million investment in FairPlay vouchers under a re-elected Labor Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the vouchers to cover sign on costs would be another helping hand for Queensland families.

“It has been a challenging year, but Queensland is on the road to recovery,” she said.

“Because of Queensland’s strong health response, we were able to safely get kids back out on the field, playing sport with their friends.

“It also meant that sporting clubs and organisations were able to reopen their doors and get their staff back into work, creating jobs and re-energising local communities and local economies.

“Economies everywhere have been hit hard by the pandemic, which also impacts household budgets, so we’re doing what we can to support families.

“The $150 FairPlay vouchers will help pressured families cover the cost of kids’ sport.

“Many families rely on FairPlay vouchers, and it’s important that everyone has a chance to play.

“The vouchers also support clubs to stay open for training to put teams on the field, which means employing locals to help manage club operations.”

Labor Candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the vouchers would break down the financial barriers for local families doing it tough.

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said that the new funding was part of the Palaszczuk Government’s $51.3 million Covid Safe Restart Plan.

“As we head into the summer sporting season, we know that some households are feeling the pinch a bit more this year,” he said.

“Families on Job Seeker, or are significantly financially impacted, can still get out and play sport.

“FairPlay vouchers were one of our immediate response measures to help keep community clubs alive, protect local jobs, and support Queensland’s economic recovery.

“The Covid Safe Restart Plan also included $2,000 grants for 3,800 community clubs, infrastructure support of up to $20,000 for over 1,750 organisations, and a $10.8 million package to support State-level organisations.”

For more information on the Restart Plan visit covid19.qld.gov.au/returntoplay