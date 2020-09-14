Election promise to see new Men’s Shed come alive

BUILDING UP THE FUTURE: Bundaberg Central Men's Shed president Col Lovejoy and vice-president John McCormack with Member for Bundaberg David Batt. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt has announced $100,000 for the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed, should the LNP win at the state election.

At the new men's shed site today, Mr Batt said an LNP government would give the local organisation enough funds to finish the facility.

The new shed is 15m wide and 33m long and located off Osborn St, Norville.

Mr Batt said it was hoped more than 100 people could use the facility once it opens.

Bundaberg Central Men's Shed president Col Lovejoy said they currently only have the 'shell' of the shed and exterior and interior work was still needed.

Bundaberg Central Men's Shed president Col Lovejoy. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

From fencing, the car park and drainage on the outside, to electrical and plumbing inside the new building, there was plenty of work to be done before they can open.

"We have got money allocated already but we cannot finish the job with what we've got allocated," Mr Lovejoy said.

"And with the way the government works is that we have to have it finished before we can have the rest of that money."

While work began in 2017, it wasn't until the end of April that the walls of the shed were up and a roof on.

Mr Batt said the current contract for the men's shed site on Enterprise St runs out in March next year, and for the past three years they've been looking for a new home.

He said land for the new facility was allocated in 2017, they organisation has been trying to finish it ever since.

Mr Batt was told $100,000 would be enough to help the Men's Shed finish the facility and get members in as soon as possible.

Mr Lovejoy said they had about 42 members at the moment but he expected membership to grow to 150 over the next three years as they continue to introduce new programs.

He said the men's shed offered people in the community some respite and an outing.

"We meet three times a week and then if we get involved in other projects we meet then as well," he said.

Mr Lovejoy thanked everyone who was trying to help them.

The state election is scheduled for October 31.