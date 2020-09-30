ELECTION PROMISE: LNP to pony up $150k for local riders club

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said a future LNP government will commit $150,000 towards a new home for the Agnes Water Active Riders Club.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said a future LNP government will commit $150,000 towards a new home for the Agnes Water Active Riders Club.

THE Agnes Water Active Riders Club is chomping at the bit to move into a new premises, with incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett promising to stump up the funds.

Mr Bennett said a future LNP government would commit $150,000 towards a new home for the club with their current grounds no longer an option.

Agnes Water Active Riders Club President Bronwyn Lynch welcomed Mr Bennett’s funding commitment.

​“Our journey to find land has been long and difficult,” she said.

“We started out using a founding members land. Unfortunately, this is no longer an option due to their relocation to WA.

“We have tried many avenues and to have this commitment from a future LNP government means the world to us.”

In just two short years the club has grown to just over 50 members, ranging from 6 to 60 years old.

“The passion these riders bring to the club is something you must see to believe,” she said.

“I’ve never been prouder to be a part of a group that pulls together, whether they are on horseback or not.

“The club is not just about riding – it’s something bigger. Inclusiveness, teamwork, support, and a network of like-minded people is just the beginning.

“I’ve heard more than once how this club has brought happiness to a member during particularly difficult times in their life.”

Mr Bennett said he had been working with the club for some time to help find appropriate grounds.

“We’ve looked into every possible avenue but despite what seemed like dire outlook, the members’ enthusiasm and dedication never waned,” he said.

“Their passion is infectious and that is why I’m extremely proud to be able to make this commitment today that will see them find a forever home.”