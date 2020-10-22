Election promise: LNP throws $600k lifeline to Moore Park

10 YEARS ago the Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club was damaged from Cyclone Oswald - now it has been thrown a lifeline.

Incumbent Burnett MP Stephen Bennett today announced if the LNP win the election, $600,000 will be committed to fixing the clubhouse.

Should the funding come to fruition, it will go with another $400,000 committed by the federal government.

Club president Leigh Schuch said the commitment was fantastic news.

"We've been waiting for 10 years since the initial disaster back in 2010, so the $1 million will go a long way towards starting a new building," she said.

"The biggest struggle has been securing the funding because estimates came in between $1.4 to $1.6 million back in 2016, we have been applying for funding, only to miss out, so it's been a long haul."

Ms Schuch said at the moment they were very limited in the areas and spaces they could use in the club house.

"The area that was the bar and restaurant is now our training area, which with covid you can only have a certain number of people in there," she said.

"We have to keep our juniors outside, they don't go into the surf club at all because of covid and space requirements."

She said they had plans for the new club house to include a canteen area, which they don't currently have.

"We also have plans for an office area and a patrol members area, so an area for those volunteers on the beach who are down on the beach," she said.

"They're supporting and looking after our beachgoers, but giving them a space to have as their own besides the gear storage and training area.

"And some working toilets and showers, that's the biggest part - those little things we take for granted but are very important."

Mr Bennett said it was a great honour to be able to commit the funding to the club.

"We are a water loving community and our Surf Life Savers play an integral role in keeping our beachgoers safe," he said.

"There are so many dedicated people who have put their heart and soul into protecting the many tourists and locals who flock to the beach and waterways over the years.

"When you add up all the patrol hours these dedicated individuals put into their club to keep beachgoers safe, it's a huge level of commitment. The least we can do is provide them with a clubhouse they can be proud of."