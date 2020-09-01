ELECTION PROMISE: $1M committed to fix busy Bundy road

Member for Bundaberg David Batt looks at Princess St with residents Marilyn and Larry Baulch who said it's the worst they've seen the road in their 48 years of living on the busy stretch of road. Photo: Geordi Offord

MARILYN and Larry Baulch have lived in their Princess St home for the last 48 years and say the road in front of their house is the worst they've ever seen it.

Mrs Baulch said they've had concerns about the road went underwater during the floods in 2013.

"The traffic is just horrendous now," she said.

"All the sides are worn, nothing has been done since the '13 flood, so we just cop dust the whole time," she said.

"With all the traffic you back out and you've got no hope, people don't watch as you back out.

"We've been hit on our own driveway coming home, there's been quite a number of accidents, on the corner and in front of our place."

She said they were disappointed nothing had been done with the road in seven years.

"They just come along and fill up the little potholes, big trucks run over them the same day and they're there again," she said.

"When we first came here there wasn't all this traffic."

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said if the LNP win the election at the end of next month, $1 million will be committed to fixing the 500m stretch of Princess St between Bunda and Olsen Streets.

"This area went under water in 2013 during the floods and hasn't had any work done to it since then," he said.

"This road, is a major thoroughfare from Bargara to Bundaberg … there's dust, the road surface itself is broken up, the Baulch's tell me the drainage isn't adequate enough.

"This is a stretch of road that a lot of people use, not just locals but also tourists. It is a statement for people when they're coming from Bargara to Bundaberg to come through and see things like The Barrel and Bundy Rum is just around the corner and if they're travelling to Bundy to see anything else they're travelling along this road."

Mr Batt said the stretch was used by thousands everyday and traffic issues and safety was a concern.

He said he was hopeful that line markings and turning would also be on the cards for the stretch.

