ELECTION: Pre-polling opens in Bundaberg

DAY one of pre-polling kicked off in Bundaberg today, offering voters a chance to see who the key candidates in Hinkler are preferencing.

How to vote flyers showed current member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is giving his second preference to the United Australia Party's Joseph Ellul and has put One Nation's Damian Huxham above Labor's Richard Pascoe.

Mr Pitt put Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate Aaron Erskine last.

Labor's Hinkler candidate Mr Pascoe also put Mr Erskine in bottom spot, while giving the Greens' Anne Jackson his vote and putting Mr Pitt above One Nation.

Meanwhile, Damian Huxham's top preference has gone to independent David Norman, with Mr Pitt in third spot, while the Greens are at the bottom of his ballot paper.

Mr Pascoe greeted voters as they arrived at the polling centre yesterday.

He said it was pleasing to see people cast their vote early.

"It's been really good and steady,” he said.

"Traditionally most of them come in at lunch time and the numbers increase as the polling progresses.”

Mr Pasoce said it was important for voters to fill out every number on the green ballot paper and one to six above the line on the senate paper.

"It's important for their vote to be valid and to be counted,” he said.

Labor volunteer Lee Harvey said early voting helped reduce congestion on election day.

Previous member for Hinkler Brian Courtice was one of many who were out casting their vote early.

He said Australia was one of few countries that could have a say in who ran the country.

"We just commemorated Anzac Day recently to remember those who fought for what we have today,” he said.

"Australia is one of very few countries who have the chance to support or change their government and it's because of our Anzacs we can do that.

"It's crucial people get in and vote.”

Mr Courtice said it was great to have the option to vote early.

"It's more convenient for people who might have to take kids to sport or have other weekend commitments,” he said.

Bundaberg has two pre-polling centres at 2 Maryborough St and 33 Maryborough St. More centres are set to open in the lead-up to election day.

HOW TO VOTE

Keith Pitt - LNP

Damian Huxham - PHON: 6

Keith Pitt - LNP: 1

Anne Jackson - GREENS: 9

David Norman - IND: 3

Moe Turaga - IND: 5

Aaron Erskine - FACNP: 10

Joseph Ellul - UAP: 2

Amy Byrnes - AJP: 8

Richard Pascoe - ALP: 7

Adrian Wone - IND: 4

Richard Pascoe - ALP

Damian Huxham - PHON: 9

Keith Pitt - LNP: 8

Anne Jackson - GREENS: 2

David Norman - IND: 5

Moe Turaga - IND: 3

Aaron Erskine - FACNP: 10

Joseph Ellul - UAP: 7

Amy Byrnes - AJP: 6

Richard Pascoe - ALP: 1

Adrian Wone - IND: 4

Damian Huxham - PHON

Damian Huxham - PHON: 1

Keith Pitt - LNP: 3

Anne Jackson - GREENS: 10

David Norman - IND: 2

Moe Turaga - IND: 4

Aaron Erskine - FACNP: 9

Joseph Ellul - UAP: 8

Amy Byrnes - AJP: 7

Richard Pascoe - ALP: 6

Adrian Wone - IND: 5