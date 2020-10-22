ELECTION PITCH: Candidates vie for your vote

Bundaberg and Burnett candidates make their pitch on why your vote should go to them. Photo: Brett Wortman

THE election campaign is in full swing with just 10 days until polling day.

Early voting began around the state this week, which has seen long lines of voters getting in early.

But if you're still not sure of who your vote should go to, some of our candidates have pitched why your vote should go with them.

We asked our candidates the question: Why should constituents vote for you?

See the responses from Bundaberg and Burnett candidates below. This is the first in a series of questions we've put to all of the candidates.

BUNDABERG

Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Party)

Candidate of the Legalise Cannabis Party Ian Zunker.

There is, in my opinion, a point in your life when you become tired of your own 'me' narrative.

With that realisation, you understand that the challenges you face daily are not exclusively yours to conquer.

Drought, health, the elderly to name but a few are all challenges we all share, far outside our own community, yet deep down you know instinctively to achieve what we need to do as a

community, to make that difference we all so long for - there will be disadvantage.

Consecutive governments never provide level playing fields.

"Balance" has never been a word in their vocabulary.

Unlike Mr Batt and Smith, it sure is in mine along with a fair go for all.

I want to be a part of the solution, not more of the problem.

Let me be your ears, eyes, and voice in parliament.

Let me be your advocate for you, as a community and individually.

I see each and every one of you as a valued person in the community, not just a name on an electoral roll, or one who pushes the pencil over the ballot paper to gain another vote.

It is not about agendas, it's not even about playing politics or offering lip service at the appropriate time or photo opportunity.

It's actually about you - representing you in the good times and through crisis.

Bundaberg, stand together and send a message, that it is time for change.

By voting me first the change has begun.

Claire Ogden (Greens)

Greens candidate Claire Ogden.



My candidacy represents a progressive change from our broken two-party system.

The Greens are the only party running in this election that refuses to take corporate donations.

That means the decisions we make will always be in the best interests of the community, not corporations.

We have a bold and ambitious plan to build an economic recovery where no one in our community is left behind.

We will create more than 2000 jobs for the region by investing in renewable energy and public housing to revive local manufacturing and ensure that everyone has a good, secure home to live in.

We will invest in genuinely free health care with more than 150 doctors and nurses and more than a dozen community health clinics.

We will fully fund our state schools with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees, and create a free breakfast and lunch program for all public schools across Queensland.

Our plans are funded by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share in tax.

Shane Smeltz (Palmer United Party)

Palmer United Party candidate Shane Smeltz. Photo: Adam Head

The NewsMail reached out to Palmer United Party candidate Shane Smeltz but did not receive a response before the deadline.

Stewart Jones (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

The NewsMail reached out to Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Stewart Jones but did not receive a response before the deadline.

David Batt (LNP incumbent)

LNP incumbent David Batt.

I'm a fifth generation Bundy boy who has served our community in a range of ways.

My over 25 years experience as a Police Officer, Detective, Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Councillor, and now as your local Member has given me the understanding and skills required to fight for what Bundy deserves.

Due to the current Labor Government's financial recklessness and wrong priorities, the future of our state, and the future of our kids, really does concern me.

Under Labor, Queensland has presided over the nation's highest unemployment, lowest business confidence, and highest amount of business bankruptcies, all before Covid.

This is a government that is open about having no plan for Queensland - refusing to even release a budget.

This election is important, and that's why I've put myself forward.

The LNP's vision is to make Queensland the economic powerhouse of Australia once again, the best place to get a job, get ahead and raise a family.

We'll think big and be bold.

By investing in new infrastructure like the New Bradfield Scheme and four-laning the Bruce from Gympie to Cairns, the LNP will grow our economy and create a decade of stable jobs.

We will also fix Paradise Dam, and through building a stronger economy, we will be able to better fund key local projects and community organisations like the Bundaberg SES, Central Men's Shed and Athletics Club.

We'll also provide relief on the cost of living with a $300 rego rebate, and importantly, we have guaranteed no new taxes to help you get ahead.

Queensland and Bundy have so much potential - and it's only an LNP Government that will unlock it.

I'm asking for your support to secure the futures of Bundy families and get Queensland working again.

Tom Smith (Labor)

Labor candidate Tom Smith.

I'm asking for your support at this election because our economic recovery is well underway and we can't afford a detour.

Because of our Premier's strong health response to COVID-19, our economy has reopened safely.

You only need to walk up Bourbong St to see the confidence in small businesses with their doors open.

I want to live in a Bundaberg where young people have endless opportunities, where our sick and elderly have access to quality healthcare and where our community feels safe.

We know Deb Frecklington and the LNP will put all of that at risk, and at a time when this state needs stability and leadership, Deb constantly shows us she's just not up to the job.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has stood strong on borders, has followed the health advice and has kept Queenslanders safe, often coming up against the LNP's political games.

Now is not the time to change course and to risk an LNP Government.

With $26 billion of unfunded promises, the LNP would need to sack 30,000 workers in their reckless pursuit of a budget surplus.

You simply cannot cut your way to recovery.

I want to be part of the Palaszczuk Labor team to deliver upgrades to our local TAFE, the Isis Highway and local schools.

I want to work with the community as we deliver a brand new hospital for Bundaberg, and as we hire more frontline health staff, not sack them.

BURNETT

Liam Johns (Greens)

Liam Johns, Greens candidate for Burnett.

Unlike the other parties, the Greens don't take corporate donations, so we can't be bought by special interests trying to buy influence in the political process.

By making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share in taxes, we can invest in jobs and essential services to get us out of recession and build an economic recovery where no one is left behind.

We have a plan to create thousands of jobs in renewables and public housing construction, ensure everyone has access to a good home, invest in health care with free hospital parking, a dozen more community health clinics, and 150 extra doctors and nurses.

We will fully fund our schools with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees, give every child under 18 a free season of club sport, and create a free breakfast and lunch program for every state school across Queensland.

This election, we have the opportunity to transform politics across the state and create a better future for all of us.

Ric Glass (independent)

Ric Glass is running for state government.

I have a strong connection to Burnett.

I brought my kids to Woodgate in 1992.

I got involved in the Community and joined the Bush Fire Brigade first but we also had SES in the same shed and were the same volunteers with a different hat.

I fought Bushfires side-by-side with neighbours.

My kids went to Goodwood school and later Shalom.

My parents moved to Woodgate also and Dad had been in Bundaberg in 1945 on HMAS Bundaberg.

We shopped at Childers for years and I worked Part Time at Beach Hotel and Grand Hotel.

Before my parents died, we were four generations in Burnett.

I know Kinkuna, Elliott Heads, did boating and fishing, lived in Thabeban.

I know Walkers Point and the rivers creeks and fire trails.

I have lived at Moore Park Beach for the past five plus years and before that my daughter moved to Bargara and I would spend weeks at her house/houses many times a year.

I watched the new proposed Bundaberg Hospital Cardiologist's house being built from my daughters' balcony below the ocean views in late 2013/2014.

I am a renter these days and have a nice little duplex.

I established Woodgate Surf Lifesaving Club and was the only Lifesaver to save a life of a baby.

I attended SLSC Meetings at Agnes Waters back inn the day while establishing Woodgate.

I know the Electorate, roads and trails pretty well, I love Burnett.

I can't imagine living anywhere else.

I have Electorate experience.

Geoffrey Mansell (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)

The NewsMail reached out to Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Geoffrey Mansell but did not receive a response before the deadline.

Stephen Bennett (LNP incumbent)

Burnett incumbent Stephen Bennett. Picture: Shae Beplate.

I'm running again as part of the LNP team because I know our region has even better days to come, and I want to secure an economic future for you and your loved ones.

With Covid recovery at the front of a lot of our minds, it's more important than ever to elect a government with a plan to not only manage the pandemic, but drag us out of the economic recession that existed well before Covid hit.

We need a government that has a vision to rebuild our economy and create decades of secure jobs.

In stark contrast, sadly Palaszczuk and Labor have no economic plan other than to increase taxes.

Stagnating wages growth, record high unemployment, a youth jobs crisis in the regions, $118 billion debt, and flatlining business confidence are all symptoms of Labor's economic mismanagement.

While Palaszczuk will try to convince you she did a good job during Covid, in reality she didn't keep us safe.

She turned us into a nanny state through fear and panic, destroying our hospitality and tourism sectors.

This election is also critical for our agricultural sector which has again felt the brunt of Labor/Green policies for the past three decades.

Our farmers are battling unscientific reef regulation and vegetation management restrictions while our national parks are at an ever-increasing risk of being decimated by bushfire due to mismanagement and neglect.

The future of Paradise Dam and our region's water security will rely on the outcome of this election.

We, the LNP, have committed to fix the dam that supports 25 per cent of Australia's fresh produce.

Queenslanders need a Government that will bring us out of Labor's long-term economic decline.

The LNP will rebuild, recover and grow our economy.

Elizabeth Case (Informed Medical Options Party)

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Elizabeth Case. Photo: IMOParty website

The NewsMail reached out to Informed Medical Options Party candidate Elizabeth Case but did not receive a response before the deadline.

Kerri Morgan (Labor)

Burnett Labor candidate Kerri Morgan at Bargara Central's early voting centre.

The NewsMail reached out to Labor candidate Kerri Morgan but did not receive a response before the deadline.

Paul Hudson (Katters Australian Party)

Katter’s Australian Party candidate Paul Hudson.

I'll get more done in my first eight weeks than has been done in the last eight years.

You'll get results not talk.

I'm the best man for the job.