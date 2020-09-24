As election nears, a wish list for road fixes is revealed

Numerous roads in the region have been highlighted as needing to be priorities at the upcoming election.

THE RACQ has released its election wish list for the Wide Bay ahead of October 31, putting road upgrades and flood immunity packages at the top.

RACQ named safety works to the Burnett Highway, the D'Aguilar Highway and delivery of Bundaberg Regional Roads Upgrade Program the highest priorities and projects it wanted funding commitments for before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said with the country in recession, an investment in infrastructure and road safety works solved more than just our economic woes.

"Now more than ever we need a pipeline of projects in the works to stimulate our economy, create jobs, improve road safety and ultimately improve the lives of Queenslanders by increasing the reliability and efficiency of our transport system," Dr Michael said.

"Continuing work on the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program is essential, however the Burnett Highway can be used as an alternate route to the Bruce Highway.

"That's why we're calling for improvements to boost flooding resilience as well as a safety works package including lane and shoulder widening, safety barriers, the removal of roadside hazards, rumble strips, wide centre lines, intersection improvements and additional overtaking lanes.

"We also want to see a similar safety works package delivered along the D'Aguilar Highway between Kingaroy and Caboolture and the delivery of a Bundaberg Regional Roads Upgrade Program which would improve safety along the Isis Highway, Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road, Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road, and Goodwood Road."

Dr Michael said the RACQ wanted increased funding commitments for an inland road and freight productivity upgrade program, as well as safe cycling infrastructure and road safety initiatives including a mass action program of low-cost, high benefit safety upgrades across the state to achieve a minimum 30 percent reduction in fatal and serious injuries by 2030.

"We've lost too many lives on the state's roads this year already. Small investments into works like wide centre lines, central and roadside safety barriers and intersection upgrades go a long way to helping make our roads safer for all Queenslanders," she said.

"Queenslanders need to ensure they're considering where their political vote goes and whether their candidate is willing to commit to improve Queenslanders' lives and mobility options."

