Election forum to be livestreamed for voters

Bundaberg candidates Tom Smith (Queensland Labor), incumbent David Batt (LNP) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Qld Party) will speak at a forum to be livestreamed on Wednesday night.

Bundaberg candidates for the October state election will go head-to-head this week in a virtual forum hosted by the NewsMail.

These exclusive forums will see candidates put forward their positions and answer questions on the issues that matter most to voters before ballots are cast on October 31.

The livestream will be moderated by NewsMail editor Megan Sheehan and readers are invited to send in their questions to be put to the candidates on the night.

The forum will provide an invaluable opportunity for voters to find out more about their candidates for the Bundaberg electorate; incumbent David Batt (Liberal National Park), Tom Smith (Queensland Labor) and Ian Zunker (Legalise Cannabis Queensland).

It will be livestreamed on our website at 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 30.

To ask a question, email megan.sheehan@news.com.au