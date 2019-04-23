Election candidate says our borders are at risk

CANDIDATE: Joseph Ellul has been named as the Hinkler candidate for the United Australia Party.

HINKLER United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul has taken to Facebook to share his view on border security.

In a post online, Mr Ellul said border security was "more than just stopping a few leaky boats”.

"It's about protecting and defending our country from invasion by selling our ports and airports, farms, houses and lifestyle,” he wrote.

"Protect Australia and your family.”

The Hinkler candidate also shared a media report about the Sri Lanka church explosions on Sunday afternoon, claiming it had not had any publicity.

One person commented to say the building was not world famous.

Mr Ellul replied saying he wasn't concerned with the buildings.

"Not the buildings - the continual non-significance of Christian lives,” he wrote.