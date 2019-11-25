ELECTION CANDIDATE: Bundaberg businessman to run for council

Bundaberg businessman Geoff Augutis has announced he will be running for council in Division Nine.

Bundaberg businessman Geoff Augutis has announced he will be running for council in Division Nine.

BUNDABERG businessman Geoff Augutis has put his hand up to run for Division 9 in the upcoming council election.

The announcement comes just days after current Division 9 councillor Judy Peters revealed she wouldn’t be contesting the position and Alowishus owner Tracey McPhee put her hand up to run for Division 4.

Mr Augutis, 32, is co-owner of Queensland Computers, which he established with his brother Luke in 2005.

While he doesn’t live in the division, it does have a special place in his heart.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while and I feel I’m in quite a unique position to where I have the opportunity to contribute,” he said.

“I’m putting myself forward to provide a voice in the council chamber for young families and small business.”

Mr Augutis said he felt young families face some unique challenges in the region and felt more could be done to support them.

He said Cr Peters stepping down solidified his decision.

“Cr Judy Peters has been an outstanding representative and deserves all our thanks,” he said.

“It was a tricky one, she’s done an excellent job, she’s been a very good representative for that region and spent a lot of years and is somebody who has consistently delivered.

“When she stepped down it really solidified that for me because I wouldn’t have liked to think I was competing with somebody I really looked up to and respected.”

Mr Augutis said he would prioritise furthering the development of the region through the growth of small business and addressing youth unemployment.

“I also intend to focus on addressing climate change at a local level and how we can adapt to changing environmental factors in Bundaberg,” he said.

“In Division 9, I want to see Baldwin Swamp nurtured as a premier environmental and recreational space.

“Baldwin Swamp is a massive opportunity for our area and it’s a large area with a lot of opportunities for us to develop, and there is some under way, but I feel it’s heavily under-utilised,” he said.

He said he would also push for a cycling/walking track to Bargara and lobby to improve public transport to the Kalkie area.

Mr Augutis said he was excited for the campaign ahead and was looking forward to getting out to talk to the people in the division.

“I’m really keen to get out there and start talking to people,” he said.

“I am a little bit nervous but the nerves are nothing compared to the excitement.

“I’m somebody who gets by a lot on passion and when I’m passionate about something I like to just get in and get going. I am very excited to get the chance to speak with people in the community.”