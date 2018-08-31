Eleanor welcomed home with a special surprise

WORLD record holder Eleanor Carey has received the Spirit of Hinkler award for innovation and adventure after touching down in Bundaberg last weekend.

The Bargara woman broke two records with her two crew members as part of the Pacific Terrific team that rowed 4000km across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii.

The trio arrived in Hawaii earlier this month after their 62-day voyage as part of the Great Pacific Race and Ms Carey finally returned to her home in Bargara last week unaware that the very next day she would be awarded the Spirit of Hinkler.

"I was very overwhelmed and very emotional actually just because it was so unexpected and so out of the blue,” Ms Carey said. "It was the first time I'd seen lots of the friends and family that were there, I'd only gotten back the day before.” She said she experienced a mix of emotions while rowing across the Pacific Ocean, but the support of her family and friends kept her going as well as knowing there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's an experience that's hard to describe in a short number of words, you go through so much out there, the good, the bad and everything in between,” she said.

The diet while on-board consisted of mostly dehydrated food as well as some snacks such as muesli bars and Nutella for when they felt like junk food.

She really wanted something fresh for her first meal back home. "Any kind of fresh food is what we were craving, fruit, vegetables and salads,” she said.