Eldridge a unanimous choice to captain the Power

AUSSIE RULES: The first AFL Wide Bay Women's best and fairest award winner will captain Bay Power in the second season of the competition.

Mikaela Eldridge was a clear favourite for the award in the first season after her dominant performances ensured the Power kept atop their rivals.

Jadon Fredericks, who will again coach the side, said he asked players to vote for their captain. Eldridge was a unanimous winner.

"All of the girls chose her to be their captain, I put it to them,” Fredericks said. "She did a great job last year.”

The Power announced its leadership group at training last night, and will hold one more session tomorrow before a 10-day break over the Christmas-New Year's period.

They will return on Thursday, January 3, with a noon session on January 5 to simulate game conditions.

The AFL Wide Bay Women's season will start with the Lightning Cup at a yet-to-be-announced ground on January 19.

The regular season, which will extend to eight rounds with two weeks of finals, will start on February 2, and Fredericks has high hopes.

"We'll take it to a lot more teams next season,” he said.

"I think (the longer season) is a really good thing, I think it can take off.

"We have a bigger core of players now, 90 per cent of our squad from last year are coming back. I want to grow the squad to 30 players (to combat) injury and unavailability.”