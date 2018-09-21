Menu
Miriam Grace Paton, 86, (second from left) was charged with dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm after the death of 6-year-old Indie Armstrong.
Crime

Elderly woman who hit Indie Armstrong with car in treatment

Chloe Lyons
by
21st Sep 2018 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
THE elderly woman who hit 6-year-old Indie Armstrong in the Coles Nambour carpark is still too sick to appear in court to answer to her charges.

Miriam Grace Paton, 86, faces counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm after the June 17 incident.

 

The scene of a fatal traffic crash which killed 6-year-old Indie Armstrong.
Indie, her sister Lily and grandmother Sandy Bampton were at a pedestrian crossing in the Mills St carpark when it's alleged Mrs Paton's silver hatchback reversed and struck them.

Indie was taken to Nambour Hospital where she later died and Ms Bampton was transported to the Brisbane Royal Women and Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

 

Indie Armstrong, 6, died after a tragic accident at a supermarket car park on Mill Lane, Nambour.
Lily suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Mrs Paton's case was mentioned in her absence in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where the court heard she was receiving "active treatment".

 

Indie Armstrong's grandmother Sandy Bampton was in a critical condition after the incident.
The matter will be mentioned again on October 12 with Mrs Paton not required to appear.

Mrs Paton also didn't appear in court in July, when Acting Magistrate John Parker said from the material provided, she was "clearly very unwell".

