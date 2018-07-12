Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics, firefighters, SES volunteers and police worked together to free the woman.
Paramedics, firefighters, SES volunteers and police worked together to free the woman. Trevor Veale
News

Elderly woman trapped as car rolls 150m down embankment

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jul 2018 7:02 AM

MULTIPLE emergency services crews worked together to free an elderly woman from her car after the vehicle rolled 150m down an embankment last night

Paramedics were called about 6.50pm to reports of a roll over on Curramore Road, Curramore.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a woman in her 70s had complaints of neck pain and an arm injury. She was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the vehicle had rolled off an embankment due to fog and the woman had to be freed from the car.

Eighteen firefighters, 11 SES volunteers, four paramedics and a number of police officers worked together to free the woman from the vehicle.

A QFES spokesman said crews set up vertical rescue ropes to make access to the patient, secured her to a stretcher and used a control line to lift her to an ambulance vehicle.

There were no reports of other passengers.

car crash curramore queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency serice queensland police ses
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    premium_icon Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    News A SOLICITOR whose careless driving killed two Bundy siblings has launched an extraordinary online tirade after his victims' families questioned his fine.

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    News An ambulance from Bundaberg is attending the crash.

    VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    premium_icon VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    News The 29-year-old local man is believed to be buried up to his neck.

    'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    premium_icon 'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    Crime 'As the old song says, you can't beat the law mate'

    Local Partners