Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
25th Feb 2021 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead and her partner clinging to life.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital.

Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz
Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

It is believed both the man and woman are aged in their 80s.

More to come.

 

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz
Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

 

 

 

Originally published as Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life

More Stories

editors picks investigation tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’: Man told drug habit not under control

        Premium Content ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’: Man told drug habit not under control

        News He appeared in the Bundaberg courthouse after police caught him with meth and drug utensils

        Mayor throws support behind QLD’s Olympic bid

        Premium Content Mayor throws support behind QLD’s Olympic bid

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has put the Rum City forward as a possible training...

        Build best hospital here, not Bundy says Coast councillor

        Premium Content Build best hospital here, not Bundy says Coast councillor

        News Call to press pause on new hospital plans as Fraser Coast booms

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.