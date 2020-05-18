Elderly woman critically injured in quad bike crash

A quad bike rider has suffered critical injuries following a crash and is being flown to Townsville for treatment.

The horrific crash comes a day after Burdekin woman Taylah Pearson died after she was thrown from the back of a quad bike.

Paramedics were this morning called to a private property at Woopen Creek, northwest of Innisfail, at 8.36am.

A woman, in her 80s, has been flown to Townsville University Hospital by the QG Air rescue helicopter.

Taylah Pearson died after suffering critical injuries in a quad bike crash.

Ms Pearson, 22, died after her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off life support.

She was passenger on a quad bike when it flipped over on Old Home Hill Rd in Mcdesme on Thursday night.

In a separate incident, the RACQ CQ Rescue flew more than 1200km on two five-hours missions to transport a motorbike rider to Townsville University hospital with a serious head injury.

A 20-year-old station hand on a cattle property about 300km southwest of Mackay had fallen from a motorcycle at about 40km/hr near a feed lot on Friday.

The man, believed to be from Alice Springs, wasn't wearing a helmet and hit his head in the fall.

Upon arrival at the property after 7pm and determining there was far too much dust to safely land in the dark, it was decided the ambulance would transport the man to Clermont Airport to hand over to helicopter crew, doctor and Critical Care Paramedic.

The injured man suffered a dislocated shoulder and head injury in the fall and was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked again to transport the same patient to Townsville on Saturday for neurological treatment as scans revealed the extent of his head injury.

He arrived at the Townsville hospital in a stable condition and was expected to undergo surgery.

RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman Russell James said it a was a timely reminder about the importance of safety equipment, in particular, wearing helmets.

"Helmets save lives and can prevent serious injury - whether it's on the road, in the bush or on the beach. You should always wear head protection when riding motorbikes, whatever speed you're doing," he said.

Originally published as Elderly woman critically injured in quad bike crash